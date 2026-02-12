The Patriot Signal

The Patriot Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
9h

I didn't watch any of it, I don't even have TV, the articles told it all.

Reply
Share
Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
10h

If the people can survive NFL/BAD BUNNY being shoved down their throat they can survive EPSTEIN...

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Lee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture