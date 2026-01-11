I’m going to slow this down just enough to make it unmistakably clear, because the media has turned gaslighting into an Olympic sport.

What we’re watching unfold in Minneapolis isn’t “activism.”

It isn’t “community outrage.”

It isn’t “mostly peaceful.”

It’s incitement, obstruction, and lawlessness…with elected officials acting as the match, the gasoline, and the getaway driver.

And here’s the question no one inside the press bubble wants to answer: why does the law suddenly stop applying when the violators hold office?

Federal agents are carrying out lawful operations. They are being blocked, harassed, surrounded, assaulted, and politically targeted. This isn’t accidental. This isn’t spontaneous. This is the predictable outcome of months… years… of rhetoric telling mobs that law enforcement is illegitimate, immoral, and optional.

Let’s name the problem instead of hiding behind euphemisms.

Tim Walz governs a state where riots repeat themselves like reruns.

Jacob Frey presides over a city that keeps burning and somehow calls it progress.

And Ilhan Omar openly agitates against federal law enforcement while enjoying the protection of the very system she undermines.

And through all of it, the U.S. Department of Justice is nowhere to be found.

Silent.

Absent.

Conveniently blind.

Let me ask this plainly: if a private citizen encouraged a mob to interfere with a federal operation, what would happen to them?

You already know the answer. They wouldn’t get a press conference. They wouldn’t get a talking point. They’d get handcuffs.

But when politicians do it? Suddenly it’s “speech.” Suddenly it’s “concern.” Suddenly it’s “context.”

That’s not justice. That’s a two-tier system designed to protect power, not people.

And spare me the talking points about “passion” and “anger.” Anger doesn’t excuse criminal behavior. Passion doesn’t suspend federal law. And ignorance sure as hell isn’t a defense when agents are being put in danger.

This is what happens when leadership refuses to lead.

They incite.

They disappear.

They deny responsibility.

Then they blame everyone else for the chaos they enabled.

And here’s the part the Left absolutely does not want to confront: this strategy only works as long as enforcement never arrives. The moment consequences return, the game changes. That’s why the idea of restoring federal authority terrifies them. Not because it’s unconstitutional, but because it exposes the lie that mobs run the country.

The Founders understood something modern progressives reject: order is not oppression. Law is not violence. And liberty does not survive in the absence of accountability. A nation where laws are enforced selectively is not a republic, it’s a protection racket.

What you’re seeing now is inevitability. When institutions refuse to self-correct, pressure builds. When mobs are rewarded, they escalate. When politicians are insulated from consequences, they grow bolder.

And no amount of media spin will change the math.

You cannot govern a country by coddling lawlessness.

You cannot protect civil rights by attacking law enforcement.

And you cannot preserve a republic while excusing those who sabotage it from within.

This moment isn’t about partisanship, it’s about whether the law still matters. Whether federal officers are allowed to do their jobs. Whether elected officials are bound by the same rules as everyone else.

Because if the answer is no, then stop pretending we’re surprised by the collapse.

R.J. McQuade