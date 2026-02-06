Before the media, the usual blue-check brigade, or the professional gaslighters start spinning this, let’s establish reality:

Donald Trump is the current President of the United States.

And the border is now being secured.

But the damage?

The chaos?

The vulnerabilities we’re only now uncovering?

That was inherited from Joe Biden’s open-border disaster, where enforcement was treated like an optional suggestion and national sovereignty was practically mocked.

Now let’s talk about why that matters… a lot.

Because while Biden’s administration was busy dismantling border controls, gutting enforcement, and telling Americans to “trust the process,” foreign nationals were pouring in unchecked. Not tourists. Not families seeking asylum. Military-aged men. From adversarial nations. At scale.

And now… surprise, surprise… we’re finding illegal biolabs on U.S. soil.

Let that sink in.

The FBI just raided a residential home in Las Vegas… not a secure facility, not a research campus… a house. Inside? Over 1,000 biological samples, lab-grade equipment, refrigeration units, centrifuges, biosafety hoods. The kind of stuff that has no business being anywhere near a civilian neighborhood.

And here’s the part they really don’t want you focusing on:

This Las Vegas operation is linked directly to the same Chinese national behind the infamous Reedley, California biolab from 2023… the one with samples labeled Ebola, HIV, malaria, COVID. The story the media buried once it became politically inconvenient.

So answer me this:

How does someone already caught running an illegal biolab end up operating another one… in another state… inside an Airbnb… five miles from a major U.S. Air Force base?

You don’t need a conspiracy board to see the problem.

You need a functioning brain.

Court records show people who stayed at that property became deathly ill. Neighbors complained about foul odors. Dead insects. Lab equipment sitting out in the garage like it’s a weekend project. And it didn’t get shut down because the system caught it early, it got shut down because someone noticed something was wrong and spoke up.

That’s not reassurance.

That’s an indictment.

Now let’s be crystal clear before the Left starts screeching:

This has nothing to do with race.

This has everything to do with national security.

China wages warfare differently. Cyber. Economic. Biological. Influence operations. Intellectual-property theft. Proxy networks. And while they play the long game, our political class spent four years pretending borders were “racist” and enforcement was optional.

That’s how you end up with:

Chinese “police stations” operating inside the U.S.

Biolab operations tied to CCP-linked entities

Foreign nationals maintaining oversight through international communications and surveillance

Critical vulnerabilities discovered only after the fact

And yes, President Donald Trump is now securing the border. The bleeding is being stopped.

But anyone pretending the damage magically disappears overnight is lying to you.

These labs didn’t appear yesterday.

These networks weren’t built last week.

This rot took years of negligence to set in.

Here’s the question every American should be asking… loudly:

If they found one in Reedley… and one in Las Vegas… how many more are out there?

How many garages?

How many basements?

How many rentals hiding something we won’t discover until people start getting sick?

That’s not paranoia. That’s vigilance.

A nation that refuses to control its borders invites chaos. A government that downplays foreign threats invites catastrophe. And a media that tells you “don’t worry about it” while this is happening is not on your side.

The American people are done being lab rats.

Done being lied to.

Done being told to ignore their instincts.

Law. Order. Borders. Accountability.

That’s not extremism, that’s survival.

And if this story doesn’t make you uneasy, you’re not informed… you’re insulated.

This isn’t about politics as a game. This isn’t about party labels or cable-news talking points. This is about whether we’re willing to defend our country while there’s still time to do it.

We don’t get second chances when it comes to national security. We don’t get a rewind button after the damage is done. And we sure as hell don’t get honesty from a media class that would rather protect narratives than protect Americans.

So here’s the deal: stories like this only stay buried if we let them.

If this article pissed you off, good. It should.

If it made you uncomfortable, even better… that means you’re awake.

Now do something with it.

We’re not here to sugarcoat reality. We’re here to expose it… loudly, unapologetically, and without permission.

I’m R.J. McQuade, and this is The Patriot Signal.

Stay alert. Stay informed. And never stop asking the questions they don’t want answered.