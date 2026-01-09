Let’s cut through the nonsense because that’s what this is. Nonsense layered on top of cynicism, wrapped in fake compassion, and sold to you by people who think you’re stupid.

Here’s the reality the Left doesn’t want to say out loud, but absolutely lives by.

A strong majority of native-born Americans reject Democrat policies. On borders. On crime. On speech. On the economy. On the simple idea that a sovereign nation has the right… the obligation… to enforce its laws.

They know it. You know it. The polling proves it.

So what’s their solution? Do they change their ideas?

Of course not.

They change the voters.

They import them… legal, illegal, doesn’t matter… and then they lock them in with government dependency. Free housing. Free healthcare. Cash assistance. Legal immunity. Call it “equity,” call it “humanitarian,” call it whatever focus-grouped buzzword makes you feel guilty enough to shut up.

That’s not compassion. That’s a political machine.

Now enter an administration that actually intends to enforce immigration law. Deportations. ICE operations. Voting integrity. Law and order. You know… the stuff a functioning country does.

And suddenly Democrats aren’t just uncomfortable. They’re panicking.

Because deportations don’t just remove people, they dismantle the entire Democrat electoral model. No imported voters, no permanent underclass, no guaranteed margins.

So what do they do?

They attack ICE.

They vilify cops.

They inflame tensions.

They sabotage enforcement.

And when chaos inevitably produces a body?

They don’t grieve. They celebrate… quietly, privately, strategically… because now they’ve got what they really wanted: a martyr.

That’s the sick part.

A dead woman isn’t a tragedy to them. She’s a narrative asset. A political weapon. A prop to be paraded in front of cameras to justify shutting down enforcement and demonizing anyone who stands between them and power.

We’ve seen this movie before. George Floyd wasn’t mourned, he was franchised. Cities burned. Crime exploded. Cops were abandoned. And the same politicians who claimed to care vanished the moment the damage was done.

Now they want a sequel.

They assume it’ll work again like it did in 2020 when impeachment hoaxes failed, COVID panic ruled the airwaves, and fear did the heavy lifting for them.

But here’s the problem for them: this isn’t 2020 anymore.

Americans have lived with the consequences. They’ve watched neighborhoods rot. They’ve watched violent criminals walk free. They’ve watched taxes disappear into fraud, waste, and abuse. They’ve watched speech censored, parents sidelined, and the law applied differently depending on who you voted for.

They’re not buying the performance anymore.

Let’s talk about the media for a second, because they’re in on it. American girls raped and murdered by illegal aliens barely make a blip. Wrong victims. Wrong story. Doesn’t advance the narrative. So it gets buried.

That tells you everything.

And the hypocrisy? It’s staggering. The same Democrats pretending to sob over deportations today were mostly silent when Obama’s ICE ran large-scale family deportation raids. Many of those politicians are still in office. Same people. Same power hunger. New script.

It’s all theater.

Here’s the bottom line, and this is where the Left absolutely loses it: they would rather burn this country to the ground than give up control. They stoke rage against law enforcement knowing exactly where it leads. They turn emotional people into foot soldiers. And sometimes those people wind up dead.

That’s not empathy. That’s exploitation.

But here’s what they didn’t count on… resolve.

This administration isn’t blinking. ICE isn’t standing down. Deportations are moving forward. Voting integrity is back on the table. Law and order isn’t a slogan, it’s policy again.

And Americans can feel it.

They see the con. They see the manipulation. And they’re done being lectured by people who profit from chaos while everyone else pays the price.

Justice doesn’t need martyrs.

A nation doesn’t survive on narratives.

And enforcing the law isn’t “extremism” it’s the bare minimum of self-government.

That’s not opinion.

That’s reality.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade

If this hit a nerve, good. That means you’re paying attention.

Like it. Share it. And subscribe to The Patriot Signal, because the truth doesn’t defend itself, and silence is exactly what they’re counting on.