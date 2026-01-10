I’m not angry anymore.

I’m past that.

I’m tired… tired of watching the same dishonest script get rolled out every single time facts threaten the Left’s narrative.

An ICE agent in Minnesota was nearly run over during an active law-enforcement operation. He defended himself. There’s video. Clear video. Unambiguous video.

And yet the media still lied.

Not by accident.

Not because they “didn’t know yet.”

They lied because the truth didn’t serve the story they wanted.

This is why public trust in the media isn’t “eroding.”

It’s collapsed.

THIS WAS NOT CONFUSION. IT WAS CONTENT CREATION.

Let’s stop pretending this was some tragic misunderstanding.

Renee Good and her wife manufactured a confrontation. One antagonized officers. One filmed. One directed. One drove.

Instead of obeying lawful orders and de-escalating, Renee looked directly at the agent and accelerated anyway, while her wife laughed and recorded like they were farming engagement.

This wasn’t fear.

This wasn’t panic.

This was a deliberate stunt designed for social media clout.

They treated it like a game… indifference to human life, contempt for authority, confidence that no matter what happened, the narrative machine would protect them.

That confidence didn’t come out of nowhere.

THE LEFT’S ATTRACTION TO CHAOS

There’s something deeply wrong in modern leftist activism, and it needs to be said out loud.

These tactics aren’t about persuasion. They’re about provocation.

Blocking vehicles.

Charging police.

Lying in traffic.

Daring officers to react.

And when reality responds, they scream oppression.

This isn’t compassion. Compassion doesn’t endanger lives.

This isn’t morality. Morality doesn’t rely on deception.

This is hostility disguised as virtue… a hunger for power, attention, and emotional release. The cause is just a costume. Chaos is the point.

And it always hurts the very people they claim to care about.

THE VIDEO ENDED THE DEBATE FOR ANYONE HONEST

After watching the POV footage, anyone still claiming “she was just scared” is either lying or completely detached from reality.

She made eye contact.

She ignored commands.

She drove forward.

The agent was hit.

The response was lawful self-defense.

That’s not opinion. That’s evidence.

But the Left doesn’t care.

They don’t care that the video proves it.

They don’t care that the officer followed protocol.

They don’t care that the facts contradict their outrage.

Because truth is optional when narrative is everything.

TWO WORLDS, ONE SET OF FACTS

We’re told we “live in different realities.”

That’s true, but only one side recognizes evidence.

We live in a world where actions have consequences.

They live in a fantasy where ideology overrides physics, law, and accountability.

And here’s the dangerous part: if you refuse to affirm their delusion, they feel morally justified destroying you… your job, your reputation, your freedom.

All in the name of “justice.”

THE MEDIA FAILED AGAIN

The press didn’t wait.

They didn’t verify.

They didn’t care.

They slandered an officer to protect a political narrative, then quietly moved on when the facts blew it up.

That’s not journalism.

That’s activism with a press badge.

And yes, the media owes JD Vance and the American people an apology for amplifying lies instead of telling the truth. But we all know how this goes.

There will be no accountability.

No reckoning.

No lesson learned.

HERE’S THE TRUTH THEY HATE

The ICE officer was justified.

The vehicle was used as a weapon.

The video is conclusive.

The agitators were emboldened by a culture that tells them they’re above the law, and by a media ecosystem that will always blame authority first.

The fake news will keep faking.

The Left will keep lying.

But reality still exists, no matter how loudly they scream otherwise.

And sooner or later, pretending it doesn’t gets people hurt.

This isn’t about politics anymore.

It’s about truth versus delusion.

A country cannot survive when evidence is ignored, law enforcement is demonized, and reality is rewritten to protect ideology. You don’t have to love ICE. You don’t have to trust the government. But if you can watch clear video evidence and still side with a lie, then the problem isn’t authority… it’s willful blindness.

Silence is what they count on. Compliance is what they expect. And exhaustion is the weapon they use to make decent people stop pushing back.

Don’t give them that victory.

If you’re tired of being gaslit, tired of watching the truth get buried, and tired of being told to accept insanity as normal… make your voice heard.

Truth doesn’t defend itself.

We have to do that.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade