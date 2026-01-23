Let’s stop pretending this is complicated. It isn’t.

If a conservative journalist helped lead a mob into a mosque, livestreamed it, encouraged it, and bragged about it afterward, that person would already be in cuffs, charged, smeared across every front page, and held up as proof that “the Right is violent.” No debate. No hesitation. No “magistrate judge concerns.”

But because the guy is Don Lemon, suddenly the rules change.

A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota just refused to sign off on charges against Lemon for his role in an anti-ICE mob that stormed a Christian church. Let that sink in. A place of worship was attacked. Rights were violated. Evidence was posted by Lemon himself. And the court’s response was: nah.

You’re supposed to believe this is normal.

It’s not.

This is what a rigged justice system looks like.

The Trump DOJ, under Pam Bondi, did its job. Prosecutors did their job. Investigators did their job. The charges were ready. Probable cause was obvious. And then… right on cue… an activist judge jumped in to protect one of the Left’s favorite foot soldiers.

Why? Because accountability only flows in one direction.

Selective Justice Is Not Justice

Ask yourself this:

Why is the Left allowed to terrorize churches, harass congregations, block law enforcement, and incite mobs… while conservatives get prosecuted for memes, school board speeches, or praying outside abortion clinics?

Why does every “sanctuary” politician scream about democracy while cheering mobs that violate the constitutional rights of Christians?

Why does the judiciary suddenly forget what “probable cause” means when the defendant wears the right ideological jersey?

This magistrate didn’t act as a neutral referee. He acted like a defense attorney. Worse… he acted like a political operative, stealing prosecutorial discretion from the Attorney General and undermining the separation of powers.

That’s not judicial restraint.

That’s judicial sabotage.

And it’s corrosive to the legitimacy of the entire system.

The Hypocrisy Is the Point

Don Lemon didn’t just “show up.” He helped lead the mob. He amplified it. He encouraged it. And like so many Leftist activists, he thought posting video of his own actions would protect him… because it usually does.

The Left has been conditioned to believe they’re untouchable.

Storm a church? Protected.

Harass worshippers? Excused.

Violate federal law? Dismissed.

But say the wrong thing online as a conservative?

Good luck.

That’s why U.S. Department of Justice is right to go around this activist magistrate and take this to a grand jury. That’s how the system is supposed to work when a judge refuses to do his job.

And make no mistake, the DOJ isn’t backing down. Bondi was on the ground. A war room was established. Multiple divisions are involved. Fugitive suspects have already been tracked and arrested through sophisticated federal police work.

This wasn’t performative. This was serious.

And it’s just the beginning.

Unrigging the System Is Survival

Everyone paying attention knows the truth:

The system is tilted.

The referees are biased.

And the consequences are existential.

A country cannot survive when the law is weaponized against one half of the population and suspended for the other. A republic cannot endure when judges protect political allies while punishing dissenters.

If this were about “law and order,” Don Lemon would already be answering questions under oath.

Instead, we get activist judges telling us not to believe our own eyes.

Enough.

The wheels of justice may turn slowly… but under President Trump’s DOJ, at least they’re turning in the right direction again. And this fight isn’t over. Not even close.

They’re just getting started.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade