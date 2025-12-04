Let’s stop pretending. Let’s stop playing soft, polite, whisper-voice politics while America gets hollowed out from the inside by people who hate the very soil they’re standing on.

President Trump walked into that Cabinet room, looked straight into the camera, and said exactly what millions of Americans have been screaming into the void for YEARS:

“Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage. They come from hell, complain, and do nothing but bitch.”

And the Left?

Oh, they clutched their pearls so hard you could hear the cracking from three states away.

Too bad.

This isn’t 2016.

Trump’s back, he’s in charge, and he’s not apologizing to the people who come to America, spit on our Constitution, and demand we hand over even more of what they never earned.

THE SOMALI INVASION… AND THE BILLION-DOLLAR SCAM THEY DON’T WANT YOU TALKING ABOUT

The Democrats want you to believe this is “diversity.”

No.

This is infiltration masquerading as virtue.

Minnesota didn’t get enriched. Minnesota got robbed.

Billions… yes, billions… evaporated in the massive welfare fraud machine coming out of the Somali migrant pipeline.

And what does Ilhan Omar do?

Does she say, “Thank you, America. Thank you for giving my family refuge”?

No.

She lectures you about racism.

She trashes the Constitution.

She calls YOU the problem.

President Trump had every right to say it:

“Somalia is a disaster for a reason. Their country stinks… and we don’t want that here.”

He’s not wrong.

Look at the numbers:

Somali migrants cost U.S. taxpayers an average of $1.1 million EACH.

Welfare usage in some communities? 88%.

Contribution to the economy? Nearly zero.

Contribution to corruption, fraud, and political agitation? Off the charts.

This is not immigration.

This is imported chaos, subsidized by American taxpayers who can barely afford their own groceries.

IMAGINE IF AMERICANS DID THIS IN ANOTHER COUNTRY

Picture this:

Americans flood into Mexico or Canada, demand free health care, demand free housing, demand food stamps, wave the American flag, shout about how much the country sucks…

You know what would happen?

You’d be thrown out so fast your feet would smoke.

But in the United States, under Democrat rule?

You get a government-funded welcome basket, a lawyer, a translator, housing, EBT cards, medical care, and…if you complain loud enough… your own activist seat in Congress.

What a deal.

For THEM.

Not for you.

THE ERA OF “SAFE HAVENS” IS OVER

Trump made something painfully clear:

No more protected political ghettos for corruption.

No more Democrat-run cities hiding billion-dollar criminal schemes under the rug.

No more pretending these “refugees” are all engineers and doctors while the data tells another story.

President Trump said it plainly:

“I don’t care about being politically correct.”

Good.

Because political correctness is how we ended up with:

A Congresswoman who married her brother.

A welfare system bleeding out billions.

A country muzzled into silence while being told to “shut up and pay for it.”

Not anymore.

This administration is done bending over backward for people who contribute nothing and complain constantly.

IF YOU HATE AMERICA… LEAVE. IT’S THAT SIMPLE.

And here’s the cold, hard truth the media won’t touch:

If you come to this country…

We clothe you.

We feed you.

We give you a home.

We give you free healthcare.

We give you opportunities your own country couldn’t dream of.

And your response is to bitch and whine about oppression?

Then pack a bag.

You can leave.

We don’t need you.

America doesn’t need more imported hostility.

We don’t need more anti-American activists hiding behind identity politics shields.

We don’t need more “victim” millionaires lecturing blue-collar Americans about how awful their own country is.

TRUMP’S MESSAGE: GET ’EM OUT.

And guess what?

He’s right.

Every syllable.

Every blunt, unfiltered truth bomb.

We are at a tipping point.

We either defend the United States, or we surrender it to people who view our nation as a buffet table to raid and then complain about.

Ilhan Omar and her circle do not love this country.

They do not respect this country.

They do not care about this country.

So why the hell should America bend over for them?

BOTTOM LINE

Trump didn’t say anything millions of Americans aren’t already saying privately.

He just had the guts to say it publicly.

And that’s why they fear him.

Because he’s the first president in decades willing to point at the infestation of anti-American corruption and say exactly what it is:

Garbage.

The truth hurts.

And it’s about damn time somebody said it.

