Let me get this straight.

Eighty-three percent of Americans want proof of citizenship to vote.

Seventy-one percent of Democrats want voter ID.

Ninety-five percent of Republicans want voter ID.

And yet John Thune is out here wringing his hands, muttering about “implications,” “time on the floor,” and the horror… the horror… of forcing Democrats to actually stand up and TALK during a filibuster?

Are you kidding me?

This isn’t leadership. This is surrender dressed up as parliamentary concern.

Let’s stop pretending this is complicated. The SAVE Act is one of the most popular election integrity bills in modern history. It does ONE thing: requires proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. That’s it. No voter suppression. No Jim Crow fairy tales. No MSNBC bedtime stories. Just citizenship. Period.

If you can’t pass a bill that nearly four out of five Americans support, you don’t need more time on the floor… you need to step down.

THE FILIBUSTER EXCUSE IS A LIE

Thune says a talking filibuster would “tie the floor up.”

Good.

That’s the point.

Make Democrats stand there on live television and explain why they oppose voter ID. Make them defend loose elections in front of the American people. Make them OWN it.

But no… Senate leadership is terrified of that scenario. Why?

Because a talking filibuster would do two things the establishment hates:

It would allow bills to pass with 51 votes, meaning Republicans might actually deliver on their promises. It would expose the 10–15 most worthless RINOs who hide behind the 60-vote threshold while stabbing their voters in the back.

Can’t have accountability now, can we?

They always find the time to shovel your money to Ukraine.

They always find the votes for corporate carve-outs and lobbyist giveaways.

But when it comes to election integrity, the foundation of every other policy, they suddenly run out of clock?

Spare me.

THE HOUSE DID ITS JOB. THE SENATE IS DUCKING.

The House, under Mike Johnson, has already pushed the SAVE Act… twice. It’s been sitting in a GOP-controlled Senate for over 300 days.

And now Thune wants you to trust him.

Trust him after Republicans fold and fund the government.

Trust him after the leverage is gone.

Sorry, no sale.

I don’t trust Mitch McConnell.

I don’t trust backroom assurances.

And neither should you.

If they ignored this bill when they had the chance, why on earth would they act once conservatives shut up and comply?

THIS IS A DIRECT INSULT TO TRUMP VOTERS

Donald Trump wants universal voter ID.

More than 77 million Republicans want universal voter ID.

And John Thune is acting like he’s somehow above all of them. Like he knows better than the voters who put him there. Like the will of the American people is just background noise to be managed.

That’s the same arrogance we see from rogue left-wing judges who think elections are optional suggestions.

Enough.

If the SAVE Act is “critically important,” then prove it. Eat the talking filibuster. Force the fight. Make Democrats own their position.

If you won’t fight for the one issue that underpins every other policy… taxes, borders, crime, national sovereignty… then what the hell are you leading?

HERE’S THE BOTTOM LINE

Weak Republican leadership is how we lose elections.

Cowardice is how we get destroyed in November.

Voters are done with do-nothing Republicans who campaign like lions and govern like house cats. If Congress refuses to pass the SAVE Act, conservatives will stay home and leadership will have no one to blame but themselves.

Nuke the filibuster.

Pass the SAVE Act.

Secure the elections… NOW.

Control means profit in Washington, and they won’t give it up willingly. Watch carefully. Remember who fought. Remember who folded.

This is absurd.

This is unacceptable.

And the time is NOW.

This fight doesn’t end with a floor speech or a press release, it ends when the people who sent these politicians to Washington remind them who they work for. Sunshine is the disinfectant, and silence is exactly what the establishment is counting on. Don’t give it to them.

If you’re sick of excuses, tired of empty promises, and fed up with leaders who fold the moment things get uncomfortable, then it’s time to speak up and stand your ground. Demand action. Demand accountability. And remember every name when election day comes around.

If this message hit home, like it, share it, and subscribe to The Patriot Signal. Get this in front of every patriot who still believes our elections… and our country… are worth fighting for.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade