There’s deranged, there’s unhinged, and then there’s whatever godforsaken psychological meltdown the American left is experiencing right now. Trump Derangement Syndrome has always been a circus sideshow of rage, hysteria, and political self-harm… but this time, the clowns in the Democrat Party and their media hit squad have gone completely feral.

Because according to these professional lunatics…

Drug cartels are now the victims.

Yes. The same murderous narcoterrorists who traffic fentanyl, torture rivals, enslave migrants, butcher families, and poison American children by the tens of thousands every year.

The left is defending them.

Not metaphorically. Not subtly.

They are defending cartel killers explicitly because President Donald J. Trump wiped out their drug boats with missile strikes.

You think I’m exaggerating?

I wish I were.

But this story is so insane you couldn’t pitch it to Netflix without them calling security.

“Anonymous Sources” Strike Again… The Washington Post Joins the Cartels’ PR Team

Shane Harris at AMAC Newsline broke this wide open, exposing exactly how deep the left has sunk into their anti-Trump psychosis.

The Washington Post… a newspaper that hasn’t told the truth since water was wet… published a hit piece claiming that Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the U.S. military may have committed war crimes for destroying drug boats in the Caribbean.

Let’s pause on that.

Investigation for killing narcoterrorists.

Not civilians.

Not innocents.

Not mistaken targets.

Drug traffickers shipping poison to American communities.

And how did WaPo “discover” this alleged scandal?

The usual way:

Whispered rumors from anonymous sources

People “familiar with the situation”

“Experts” whose careers depend on opposing anything Trump touches

Bureaucrats still mourning Joe Biden’s defeat

It’s the Russia hoax with boat fuel.

And yet again, the media expects us to treat anonymous gossip as gospel while ignoring actual on-the-ground reality:

Tens of thousands of Americans are dying each year from drugs coming through the very channels Trump just shut down with missiles.

But no… according to the Post, the real “crime” is that we killed the people doing the killing.

Welcome to upside-down America under the Democrat worldview.

THE FACTS THE LEFT CAN’T STAND: CARTELS ARE FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS

On Day One of Trump’s second term, he authorized the United States to formally treat the cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations… something Republicans and Democrats pretended to care about for years but never had the spine to actually do.

Trump didn’t wring his hands.

He didn’t wait for permission from the “international community.”

He didn’t send strongly worded letters.

He unleashed the United States military.

And guess what?

It worked.

On September 1, the first strike vaporized a Venezuelan drug boat.

The survivors… traffickers actively engaged in transporting lethal narcotics, were eliminated shortly after.

Since then?

80+ cartel operatives dead.

Massive amounts of drugs destroyed.

Countless American lives saved.

This is the part where normal people say “Good. Do it again.”

But Democrats? Oh no. Democrats fainted like Victorian widows seeing an ankle.

THE LEFT’S NEW POSITION: DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARE MISUNDERSTOOD MEN WHO POSE “NO IMMINENT THREAT”

You want to see how twisted the Democrat moral compass has become?

Here’s what a former military lawyer told The Washington Post:

“Because there is no legitimate war between the two sides, killing any of the men in the boats amounts to murder.”

Murder.

Let me tell you what real murder is:

81,700 dead Americans from overdoses in 2024.

More than 100,000 dead in each of the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Deaths primarily caused by narcotics trafficked by… wait for it…

the same cartels the left now weeps for.

So let me ask the geniuses in the Democrat Party:

Does a terrorist have to fire a gun to be a threat?

Does a cartel member have to blow up a building to count?

Does a trafficker have to carve up a family on Facebook Live for you to finally admit they’re trying to kill Americans?

Or… and this is the real answer…

do you only oppose killing them because Donald Trump ordered it?

We all know the truth.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE: DEMOCRATS LOVE WAR CRIME ACCUSATIONS… WHEN THEY BENEFIT THEM

Here’s where the whole circus collapses in on itself.

Joe Biden authorized a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed:

1 U.S. aid worker

7 children

2 innocent civilians

Where were the leftist investigations?

Where were the hearings?

Where were the calls for prosecutions?

NOWHERE.

Obama launched 563 unauthorized drone strikes, killing hundreds of civilians.

Where was the moral panic then?

NOWHERE.

Because the left only cares about war crimes when they can use the accusation to smear Trump or cripple the people around him.

It has nothing to do with ethics.

Nothing to do with law.

Nothing to do with humanity.

It has everything to do with obsession.

TDS: THE MENTAL ILLNESS TURNING DEMOCRATS INTO CARTEL SYMPATHIZERS

Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t a joke. It’s a neurological and moral malfunction.

Symptoms include:

Reflexive hatred of anything Trump does

Support for violent criminals simply because Trump opposes them

Inability to distinguish between terrorists and victims

Treating anonymous gossip as holy scripture

Shrieking “democracy!” while cheering censorship, lawfare, and persecution

And now?

Defending cartel terrorists who traffic children, assassinate police, and flood America with deadly poison.

TDS has eaten away their common sense, their patriotism, and whatever small amount of decency they once pretended to have.

These people oppose defending America.

They oppose saving American lives.

They oppose eliminating threats to this country.

All because Donald J. Trump is the one doing it.

This isn’t politics.

This is a cult meltdown.

HERE’S THE PART THAT REALLY TERRIFIES DEMOCRATS: TRUMP’S PLAN WORKS

For decades, politicians have “fought” the cartels by:

Seizing drugs

Arresting low-level mules

Confiscating cash

Issuing press releases

And during all those decades?

The cartels got richer.

The drugs got deadlier.

The overdoses skyrocketed.

The border collapsed.

American families were destroyed.

Trump ended the charade.

He bypassed the bureaucrats.

He went straight to the source.

Blow up the boats.

Eliminate the traffickers.

Cut the supply chain at the root.

The left hates effectiveness.

They hate accountability.

They hate anything that makes their open-border fantasy look dangerous, stupid, and deadly.

Which it is.

BOTTOM LINE: DEMOCRATS ARE NOW THE POLITICAL ARM OF THE CARTELS

When you defend narcoterrorists, you’re not “fighting Trump.”

You’re betraying America.

You’re telling grieving families their children’s killers deserve more sympathy than the man trying to stop them.

You’re telling law enforcement officers their fight is pointless.

You’re telling the military that upholding their oath is now a crime.

This isn’t normal political opposition.

This is moral rot.

This is ideological sickness.

This is the final, irreversible stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The left would burn this entire country to the ground before allowing Trump a victory that saves American lives.

And that, my friends, is exactly why this battle matters.

