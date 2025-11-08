The Patriot Signal

Pnoldguy
Nov 8

The illusion of "investigation" is a stalling tactic meant to drive this information from the public's eye until "hey look, squirrel....".

We still have a massive FBI, capital police that promote and protect the killer of Ashli Babbit, a DOJ that is going to release the Epstein lists that suddenly have disappeared.

The deep states house of cards is intact and fortified by an infusion of infrastructure cash.

Corrupt judges and Chuckyou Schumer need only obfuscate and delay any real change until their new regime undermines and destroys what's left of FUSA.

The enlightenment of dastardly deeds has now been brought into the limelight knowing that no one of consequence will bring retribution. No justice will be brought, only delay until the next shiny new thing takes center stage.

To expect anything different is to deny history.

1 reply by R.J. McQuade
