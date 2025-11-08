Alright, I’ve been saying it for years, and now it’s staring everyone in the face… January 6th was never what they told you it was.

Not even close.

This wasn’t some spontaneous riot by Trump supporters who “lost control.” It wasn’t an “insurrection.” It was a setup. A deliberate, coordinated inside job carried out by the same swamp rats who’ve been trying to crush the America First movement since the day Donald Trump came down that golden escalator.

And now… finally… the truth is breaking through the cracks.

According to the latest revelations from the DOJ’s own internal review, the U.S. Pardon Attorney and the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group have identified the January 6th pipe bomber as Shauni Kerkhoff… a former Capitol Police officer and intelligence operative.

Let that sink in for a second.

The “mystery” pipe bomber… the person the FBI “couldn’t identify” despite thousands of hours of footage, facial recognition tech, GPS data, and more surveillance than Fort Knox… was one of their own.

They knew. They always knew.

And they covered it up for nearly four years.

You mean to tell me that the most powerful law enforcement agencies in the world… with satellite imagery, data intercepts, and the ability to trace a single cell phone across continents… couldn’t find one “pipe bomber” who left a trail from the DNC to the RNC?

Give me a break.

This was never about finding the truth.

It was about controlling the narrative.

They had to create the illusion of right-wing terrorism. They had to paint every MAGA supporter, every veteran, every patriot waving an American flag as a domestic extremist.

They needed their Reichstag moment… their excuse to weaponize the FBI, unleash the DOJ, and brand half the country as enemies of the state.

Now we find out that one of their own… a Capitol Police officer, an intel asset… may have planted those devices?

It’s over. The house of cards is collapsing.

Let’s be clear about what this means:

If this holds up, then January 6th was an operation against the American people.

A psychological warfare campaign designed to intimidate, divide, and silence you.

They seeded the crowd with agitators.

They stood down security forces when it counted.

They let chaos unfold, then turned around and called you the terrorist.

They used that chaos to justify years of persecution… dawn raids, solitary confinement, bankruptcies, suicides… all while patting themselves on the back for “saving democracy.”

No, they didn’t save democracy. They hijacked it.

And now the receipts are piling up.

Ask yourself: why isn’t this story leading every newscast in America right now?

Where’s CNN? Where’s The New York Times? Where’s the outrage from the same people who called January 6th the “worst attack on democracy since the Civil War”?

They’re silent.

Because they know if this domino falls, the whole damn structure goes with it.

Think about what this exposes:

The Capitol Police, compromised.

The FBI, complicit.

The DOJ, weaponized.

The media, co-conspirators in the biggest gaslighting operation in modern history.

This wasn’t incompetence. It was intentional.

They needed chaos. They needed fear. They needed a reason to justify censorship, surveillance, and the political imprisonment of anyone who dared question the 2020 election.

And now the truth is clawing its way to the surface.

So what happens next?

Accountability. Real accountability… not another “bipartisan commission” or closed-door hearing that goes nowhere.

Names.

Charges.

Trials.

And if we had a real justice system in this country, a whole lot of people in Washington would be facing sedition charges… the real kind, not the political theater they staged against patriots who walked through open doors.

Let’s stop pretending this was some isolated incident. There were networks, handlers, operatives. The whole damn machine was in motion.

They weaponized chaos.

They inflicted psychological warfare on an entire nation.

And they’re still doing it… right now… every time they smear, silence, or imprison someone for daring to tell the truth.

Here’s the bottom line, folks:

January 6th was a coup… but not by Trump supporters.

It was a coup by the permanent political class, the intelligence apparatus, and their media mouthpieces… against you. Against your vote. Against your freedom.

They think this revelation will just fade away.

It won’t.

We’re going to keep pushing.

We’re going to keep demanding answers.

And we’re going to make sure every single person responsible for this treachery is dragged into the light and held accountable.

Because if they can do this to the President of the United States, to police officers, to veterans, and to innocent protesters… they can do it to anyone.

And if we don’t fight back now, they’ll do it again.

🇺🇸 This is R.J. McQuade for The Patriot Signal.

If you’re sick of the lies, the cover-ups, and the corruption… like, share, and subscribe right now.

Because we’re not backing down.

We’re not going silent.

And we’re sure as hell not letting them get away with this one.

Patriots… it’s time to finish what we started.

Expose the truth. Defend the Republic. Save the country.

God bless America.