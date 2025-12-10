Let’s cut the crap, folks. President Donald J. Trump just delivered one of the most important clarifications on national sovereignty we’ve heard in decades…something every sane American has known in their gut but was too “politically incorrect” for the ruling class to admit out loud:

“If you don’t share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society, then we don’t want you in our country.”

Boom. Clear. Direct. No decoder ring required.

And instantly, the professional victims, the grievance merchants, and the open-borders Marxists started shrieking like they just stepped barefoot on a Lego.

Why? Because Trump is exposing their biggest scam:

A country without shared values isn’t a nation… it’s just a geographic tax farm.

And the Left needs America to be a tax farm. They feed off dependency. Chaos. Division. Imported voting blocs.

But Trump? He’s restoring the obvious truth:

Healthy immigration is NOT “everyone in.”

It’s “everyone who’s all in.”

🇺🇸 THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN IMMIGRANT AND AN INVADER

Let’s get brutally honest...

If you come here ready to build, contribute, respect our laws, and become part of the American family…

Welcome aboard. We’ll hand you a flag and call you neighbor.

But if you show up with your hand out, reject the culture, refuse the language, and treat America like a buffet table you never intend to pay for?

You’re not an immigrant.

You’re an opportunist.

Or worse…

you’re an invader.

And invaders don’t get welfare, driver’s licenses, voting rights, or sanctuary cities.

They get deported.

Immediately.

If not sooner.

This isn’t xenophobia. This is common sense.

Even JFK… the Democrats’ favorite quote-machine… said:

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

Funny how the Left conveniently forgets that one.

🇺🇸 TRUMP’S REVERSE MIGRATION MIRACLE

President Trump dropped another bomb:

“For the first time in 50 years, we now have reverse migration… which means more jobs, better wages, and higher income for American citizens.”

Yeah, imagine that… when you stop flooding the labor market with illegal labor, Americans actually benefit.

Shocking.

Democrats spent years telling us mass illegal immigration was “compassionate.”

For who?

Not the American worker. Not the taxpayer. Not the overwhelmed hospital system. Not the school districts drowning in unfunded mandates.

The only ones who benefited were:

Corporations addicted to cheap labor

Politicians addicted to cheap votes

And activists addicted to chaos

But under Trump?

Border encounters DOWN 95% since March 2024.

That’s what operational control looks like… something Biden couldn’t even spell.

🇺🇸 ASSIMILATION ISN’T “MEAN”… IT’S HOW CIVILIZATIONS SURVIVE

Here’s a radical concept that used to be common sense:

An immigrant adapts to the country.

The country does NOT adapt to the immigrant.

If you keep the values of the country you fled, send your money back, refuse to assimilate, and demand America change for you?

You didn’t immigrate.

You relocated your problems and expect us to solve them.

Why are we bending our culture, our language, our schools, our laws, to accommodate people who openly reject them?

Why are we tolerating extremist factions, including radical Islamic enclaves, that despise the very freedoms they’re exploiting?

And someone explain this one…

Why is Ilhan Omar STILL not in prison?

Anyone else engaging in the behaviors she’s been tied to would be measuring curtains in a federal cell by now.

But the Left protects her because she represents their endgame:

A fragmented America with no shared culture, no shared loyalty, and no unified identity.

🇺🇸 SOUND BORDERS. SOUND CULTURE. SOUND MONEY.

That’s how you keep a civilization worth joining.

Trump’s SMART Act proves it:

English proficiency matters.

Skills matter.

Education matters.

Economic contribution matters.

This isn’t radical.

It’s literally how sane countries all over the world handle immigration.

We are DONE with random lottery visas.

Done with chain migration.

Done with importing people who hate the country they’re entering.

America is not a dumping ground.

America is not a welfare program.

America is not a cultural doormat.

The American Dream is opportunity… NOT entitlement.

If you want in, earn it.

If you don’t, you’re out.

🇺🇸 FINAL WORD

Trump isn’t redefining America.

He’s restoring it.

Borders matter.

Culture matters.

Values matter.

Unity matters.

And if you resent that…

pack your bags.

This country wasn’t built for freeloaders or frauds.

This is the United States of America.

A nation worth defending.

A culture worth preserving.

And a heritage worth fighting for.

Because without shared values, we’re not a country.

We’re just land on a map.

And Trump?

He’s making damn sure America remains a nation… not a tax farm.

