THE DEMOCRATS JUST OPENLY CALLED FOR A MILITARY COUP…AND THE MEDIA IS COVERING FOR THEM

Democrats have finally said the quiet part OUT LOUD.

And folks, this isn’t hyperbole…

This is sedition in real time.

While the media clutches their pearls over imaginary “right-wing threats,” actual Democrat lawmakers… including a sitting U.S. Senator… are on camera encouraging military and intelligence personnel to defy the Commander-in-Chief.

Not Trump campaign ads.

Not edited clips.

Their OWN VIDEO.

Their OWN WORDS.

This is the definition of inciting insurrection.

But because it’s Democrats doing it, the media calls it “courageous.”

No… it’s treasonous, and our Founding Fathers wouldn’t have tolerated this garbage for five minutes.

THE SLOTKIN COUP VIDEO: THE LEFT FINALLY DROPS THE MASK

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a “former CIA expert,” because of course she is… posted a 90-second video telling military and intelligence personnel to refuse orders from the President of the United States.

Read that again.

This wasn’t a call for “constitutional integrity.”

This wasn’t a PSA about “rule of law.”

This was a Democrat-led attempt to prime the military for mutiny.

Six other Democrat lawmakers… all with military or intel backgrounds… appeared alongside her, reading from the EXACT SAME script, like it was a damn recruitment video for a color revolution in Eastern Europe.

They say they’re worried about “unlawful orders.”

Funny… I don’t remember any of them making videos like this when:

Biden forced service members to take an illegal, unconstitutional, pharma-backed vaccine

The intel agencies lied to the American people about Hunter Biden’s laptop

The DOJ ran a political hit-job on parents at school board meetings

The FBI targeted Catholics as “extremists”

Oh, right… because Democrats only believe in “defying authority” when they aren’t in charge.

When THEY are in power, the chain of command is “sacred.”

When THEY lose power, suddenly every private, corporal, and analyst is Captain America overthrowing the “domestic threat.”

Give me a break.

THIS IS NOT ACTIVISM… THIS IS A PRE-COUP PSA

Let’s be blunt:

Democrats are trying to normalize the idea of a military defection if they don’t win power again.

This is the exact playbook of authoritarian regimes:

Claim the elected government is “illegitimate.” Prime the military to disobey leadership. Incite a coup under the banner of “protecting democracy.”

This is what foreign-backed “color revolutions” look like.

The CIA practically patented this strategy overseas.

Now they’re running it at home.

And the Left is celebrating it.

THE BIGGEST TELL? THEY’RE DOING IT BECAUSE THEY DON’T FEAR CONSEQUENCES

Why do Democrats feel emboldened to call for open sedition?

Because nobody in their ranks EVER pays a price.

Russiagate coup? ZERO consequences.

Fake whistleblowers? ZERO consequences.

2020 summer of riots? ZERO consequences.

FBI corruption? ZERO consequences.

January 6 setup? ZERO consequences.

Intelligence community election interference? ZERO consequences.

And now… NOW… they feel comfortable enough to call for military defiance on camera.

This is what happens when you reward bad behavior for a decade.

This is exactly what tyranny looks like when it creeps instead of charges.

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEDITION… BECAUSE THIS IS IT

Let’s read the law the media refuses to quote:

18 U.S.C. § 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy “If two or more persons conspire to hinder, delay, or oppose the authority of the United States… they shall be imprisoned not more than 20 years.”

They didn’t even hide the conspiracy… they filmed it.

Multiple lawmakers.

Reading the same script.

Calling for defiance of the Commander-in-Chief.

Coordinated messaging to military/intel personnel.

Broadcast to millions.

That’s not “concern.”

That’s not “commentary.”

That’s not “debate.”

That is sedition.

Plain.

Simple.

Unmistakable.

If they were Republicans?

They’d already be in shackles on CNN doing a perp walk.

THE FOUNDERS WOULD HAVE DEALT WITH THIS IMMEDIATELY

Imagine this happening under:

George Washington… mutiny messages would have meant public hangings.

Abraham Lincoln… half the Senate would be jailed for insurrection.

Teddy Roosevelt… he’d have personally marched into Congress with a big stick.

Ronald Reagan… he’d have nuked this nonsense before breakfast.

What do Democrats get today?

A glowing New York Times headline.

THESE PEOPLE WANT A CIVIL War…AND THEY THINK THEY’LL WIN IT

Democrats are testing the waters.

They want to see if the Right will do what it always does:

Complain

Whine

Shrug

“Move on”

Pretend it’s business as usual

They’re banking on Republican timidity.

They’re betting the GOP won’t dare demand arrests or expulsions.

They’re counting on conservatives to roll over… again.

They shouldn’t.

THIS IS A LINE IN THE SAND MOMENT

This cannot be tolerated.

Not minimized.

Not brushed aside.

Not memory-holed.

We now have:

Democrat lawmakers

With intel backgrounds

Coordinating a call for military refusal

Against the sitting President

On camera

For political gain

That is the textbook definition of sedition.

If this goes unanswered, they’ll do it again — and next time, they’ll be more direct.

The 2026 midterms and 2028 election are no longer “important.”

They are existential.

FINAL WORD

The Democrats didn’t just cross the line…

They shattered it.

This isn’t rhetoric anymore.

This isn’t politics.

This is a direct threat to constitutional order.

And if we don’t treat it that way, the Left will drag this country into a conflict none of us want… because they think they can control the outcome.

They can’t.

But they’re arrogant enough to try.

And THAT is why this fight matters.

🇺🇸 This is R.J. McQuade for The Patriot Signal… reminding you that silence is surrender, and we don't bend, break, or bow to tyrants hiding behind titles.

Not now.

Not ever.

If you believe in truth, if you believe in accountability, if you believe this country is worth fighting for… then stand with us.

