Folks, I’ve been saying this for YEARS, and now even sitting members of Congress are screaming it from the rooftops:

The Democrat Party is openly, proudly, blatantly encouraging military mutiny against the Commander-in-Chief.

Not implied.

Not coded.

Not whispered in back rooms.

OPENLY. ON CAMERA.

And they don’t care who sees it.

Representative Tim Burchett said it perfectly:

“They’ve crossed that line, and there’s no going back.”

He’s right.

This isn’t politics anymore.

This is a color revolution, the exact same playbook the CIA used to topple governments overseas, now being deployed inside the United States.

Let’s break this down with the brutal clarity the left hates:

THE DEMOCRATS ARE CALLING FOR A MILITARY COUP… YES, A COUP

You have Democrat lawmakers:

Making videos telling military and intel officers to refuse orders

Calling lawful presidential directives “illegal” because they don’t like them

Encouraging mutiny if Trump orders ANY law enforcement action

Admitting they “cannot wait out” Trump’s second term

Actively preparing their followers for “resistance” and “defiance”

This is sedition.

This is insurrection.

This is exactly what the law says it is:

18 U.S.C. § 2384 Seditious Conspiracy

Punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

But because the perpetrators have a (D) next to their name, the media yawns and the DOJ shrugs.

This is how republics die.

THE LEFT LOVES “THE CHAIN OF COMMAND”… UNTIL THEY DON’T

Isn’t it rich?

These are the SAME Democrats who:

Fired soldiers for refusing an experimental shot

Labeled Marines “extremists” for voting Republican

Destroyed careers for questioning mandates

Accused unvaccinated troops of “insubordination”

Forced honorable men and women out of service

Mocked them when they applied for disability after suffering injuries

But now, suddenly, disobeying orders is noble.

Now, suddenly, defiance is “patriotism.”

Now, suddenly, insubordination is “defending democracy.”

Give me a break.

These people don’t care about legality, morality, ethics, or the Constitution.

They care about POWER.

Nothing else.

DEMOCRATS ARE ACTING ON BEHALF OF FOREIGN ADVERSARIES… PERIOD

Let’s stop dancing around it.

When Democrats:

Open the border to millions of military-age men

Flood the military with woke ideology

Force harmful mandates on soldiers

Encourage defiance against Trump

Call law enforcement “Gestapo”

Protect foreign nationals over American citizens

Undermine ICE, DHS, and the Pentagon

Celebrate the death of officers

Threaten to prosecute troops for killing terrorists

What does that look like to you?

Because to me, it looks exactly like:

People acting in the interests of foreign enemies.

China loves this.

Iran loves this.

The cartels love this.

The globalists love this.

And the Democrat Party is carrying the water.

THE RIGHT’S BIGGEST WEAKNESS: WE’RE TOO DAMN NICE

Tim Burchett said it:

“We have become a party of rhetoric and NO ACTION.”

He’s right.

The Democrats call for sedition, mutiny, rebellion, sabotage… and what do Republicans do?

Issue a strongly worded letter.

Hold a press conference.

Tweet a thread nobody reads.

Meanwhile, the left is preparing a full-blown insurrection against a duly elected president.

We are being played by people who don’t fear consequences because there ARE none.

THE LEFT IS TELLING YOU EXACTLY WHAT THEY PLAN TO DO

Slotkin, one of the ringleaders, said Democrats “cannot wait out” Trump’s second term.

Mark Kelly… astronaut, senator, and now full-time constitutional illiterate… went on national TV telling troops to refuse Trump’s orders…

…only to fall apart like a drunken toddler when asked a simple question:

“Was the order legal?”

He couldn’t answer.

He wouldn’t answer.

Why?

Because legality doesn’t matter to these people.

Only dominance does.

THIS IS A DIRECT ATTACK ON THE REPUBLIC

If a Republican did even ONE PERCENT of this under Biden, the left would be screaming:

“Insurrection!”

“Domestic terrorists!”

“Threat to democracy!”

“Arrest them!”

And you know what?

They’d be dragging people off in handcuffs.

But when Democrats do it?

Crickets.

THIS IS THE LINE IN THE SAND

Tim Burchett is right:

“There’s no going back.”

Democrats aren’t hiding anymore.

They’re telling you their plan:

Destabilize the military

Encourage rebellion

Delegitimize the Commander-in-Chief

Engineer a coup from within

Maintain power through chaos

We are watching the early stages of a Marxist revolution.

And if you think elections alone will stop this, you’re not paying attention.

