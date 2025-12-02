America, listen up.

Because what just happened in North Carolina should’ve happened YEARS ago… and the fact that it took a young woman bleeding out on a train while bystanders stared at their phones is a damn indictment of everything the Left has done to this country.

Iryna’s Law is now in effect.

December 1st, 2025, North Carolina finally said ENOUGH and slammed the door on cashless bail for violent criminals. House Bill 307 ends the insanity of letting predators walk free on “unsecured bonds” and forces mental-health evaluations before releasing certain offenders.

Sounds like common sense, right?

Well, in today’s America, common sense is now considered controversial.

LET’S GET THIS STRAIGHT: SHE SHOULD STILL BE ALIVE

Iryna Zarutska was murdered… stabbed to death… by a man who had TEN+ violent arrests and was STILL allowed to roam the streets because some judicial activist decided his “rights” mattered more than her life.

Let me repeat that:

TEN+.

VIOLENT.

ARRESTS.

And he was STILL walking free.

If Iryna’s Law had been in place earlier, she’d be alive right now.

That’s not speculation… that’s reality.

THE REAL PROBLEM: JUDICIAL ACTIVISTS MASQUERADING AS JUDGES

Now here’s the part the media won’t touch because it exposes their entire ideology.

You can pass all the legislation you want.

You can write the toughest law-and-order bills in the world.

But if the JUDGES… the people entrusted to enforce them… decide to play activist instead of judge?

It’s all WORTHLESS.

And guess what?

The Left knows this.

That’s why they infected the judiciary with political operatives who wouldn’t think twice to entertain the idea of setting bail at $1 for serial criminals, redefine “violence” so offenders don’t qualify for mandatory holds, and twist every loophole like a bunch of legal contortionists.

These judges are not biased.

They are not misguided.

They are not naïve.

They are accomplices.

To every crime a repeat offender commits after they rubber-stamp his release, those judges share the blame.

You release a violent predator, he kills someone?

Charge the judge.

Let’s see how fast this revolving door stops spinning once THEY are held accountable.

THE SNAKES ARE ALREADY LOOKING FOR LOOPHOLES

Trust me, the activist bench warmers are already sharpening their fangs.

They will manipulate charges.

They will reclassify violent offenses as “non-violent.”

They will cry about “mass incarceration,” “equity,” and “restorative justice.”

They will twist this law until it looks like a pretzel.

Why?

Because they never cared about protecting the public.

They care about protecting their ideology.

And that ideology has a body count.

THE LEFT’S HANDS ARE ALL OVER THIS BLOOD

Let’s not sugarcoat it:

Cashless bail is a leftist invention.

It came from the same movement that cheers open borders, defunds police, excuses mob looting as “economic protest,” and pretends repeat violent offenders are misunderstood victims of society.

Iryna didn’t die because “the system failed.”

She died because the system was designed to fail people like her and protect the criminals who murdered her.

And the worst part?

The people on that train who watched her die… doing nothing… are the natural product of the culture the Left has created:

A culture of fear.

A culture of cowardice.

A culture where stepping in to save someone’s life is “too risky” but posting a video of it is perfectly acceptable.

Absolutely despicable.

EVERY STATE NEEDS IRYNA’S LAW… AND MORE

This law is a start. A DAMN GOOD start.

But let’s be honest, it’s nowhere near enough.

We need:

✔ Mandatory judicial accountability

✔ Criminal penalties for judges who release violent predators

✔ A requirement that every magistrate pass the BAR (yes, it’s insane that they don’t)

✔ Strict bans on reclassifying violent crimes

✔ Zero tolerance for repeat violent offenders… PERIOD

If you’ve been arrested multiple times for violent offenses?

We’re done.

No more second chances.

You had your chances… every victim after that is on the judge who released you.

A MESSAGE TO THE BLEEDING HEARTS

If you’re crying over this, spare me.

Cry for Iryna.

Cry for the families who bury loved ones because your “reform” created a revolving door for predators.

Cry for the innocent Americans forced to live in fear because you refuse to hold criminals accountable.

Don’t lecture us about compassion when your policies leave bodies in the street.

FINAL WORD

Iryna’s Law is justice born out of tragedy… a tragedy that never should’ve happened.

Her attacker never should’ve been free.

Her life should never have been taken.

And her death should NEVER be repeated.

North Carolina took the first step.

Now every state in America needs to follow… and then go further.

Because until the judges, the activists, the prosecutors, and the political operatives who enable violent criminals are held accountable?

The bloodshed will continue.

And we’re DONE tolerating it.

R.J. McQuade