Let’s stop dancing around the truth because it makes polite people uncomfortable.

What’s happening in Minnesota right now is not a misunderstanding. It’s not “mostly peaceful.” It’s not a few hotheads who had too much caffeine and social media.

It’s organized.

It’s funded.

It’s trained.

And it’s being actively encouraged by elected Democrats who know exactly what they’re doing.

If I were Donald Trump, I’d address the nation immediately and rip the mask off this operation in one clean motion.

I’d explain… slowly, clearly, and without apology… who is behind this garbage.

Groups like The People’s Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation aren’t community organizers. They’re not civil rights groups. They’re not “concerned citizens.”

They are self-described Marxists and Maoists who openly believe America is illegitimate, law enforcement is an enemy force, and chaos is a political strategy.

And they don’t just show up with signs.

They pass out manuals.

They train agitators.

They teach people how to evade arrest.

How to swarm officers.

How to weaponize mobs.

How to use vehicles as tools of violence.

This isn’t protest culture.

This is movement warfare dressed up in hashtags.

Then I’d show the American people something the media prays you never see side by side.

Video one: Barack Obama’s presidency… ICE arrests, deportations, enforcement. The media tone? Flat. Boring. Bureaucratic. “This is the law.”

Video two: President Trump… same laws, same authority, same enforcement. Suddenly it’s “kidnapping,” “secret police,” “hunting people in the streets.”

Same actions.

Different president.

Total meltdown.

That alone tells you everything you need to know.

Then I’d explain the Insurrection Act… not the MSNBC bedtime-story version, but the actual constitutional tool it is. Seventeen presidents used it. Seventeen. Not to crush dissent, but to stop violent uprisings when state leaders either couldn’t or wouldn’t enforce the law.

And that brings us straight to Minnesota.

What Tim Walz did was not leadership.

It was reckless.

It was inflammatory.

And it was dangerous.

He didn’t just criticize ICE policy. That would be normal politics.

He criminalized federal law enforcement in the eyes of the public.

He accused ICE agents of “kidnapping.”

Of “hunting.”

Of racial targeting.

Of operating like secret police.

Those are not rhetorical flourishes. Those are allegations that… if believed… justify violence in the minds of radicals.

And then he escalated again.

He told people to track ICE agents.

Film them.

Document them.

Build databases on them.

Prepare for future prosecutions.

Read that again.

When you tell an emotionally charged crowd that armed federal officers are criminals, and then tell them to identify, track, and catalogue those officers… you are painting targets on their backs.

And shockingly… absolutely shockingly… it worked.

Rioters tied a tow rope to a weapons locker inside a federal vehicle and ripped it out with a pickup truck.

They stole a rifle.

They stole ammunition.

They looted agent IDs and sensitive documents.

Footage shows people rifling through those documents, warning each other they’re grabbing agent identification.

That’s not vandalism.

That’s not “civil disobedience.”

That’s a direct threat to federal officers and their families.

Once those IDs hit the internet, and they most likely already have, there is no putting that genie back in the bottle.

And where were local authorities?

Standing down.

Refusing to respond.

Pretending none of this is happening.

Let’s kill the biggest lie right now.

Yes, you are allowed to protest.

No, you are not allowed to organize violent resistance, steal weapons, doxx federal agents, and threaten their lives.

Whether you use bricks, shovels, SUVs, or guns doesn’t matter. Violence is violence.

Democrats impeached Trump over an “insurrection” because he waited two hours to tell people to go home.

We are now deep into week two of sustained attacks on federal law enforcement, and Democrat leadership is fanning the flames.

That’s not hypocrisy.

That’s calculated sabotage.

Federal agents are now sitting ducks.

This situation is unstable.

And pretending otherwise is how someone gets murdered.

Here’s the left’s delusion:

They think the worse they behave, the more likely Trump is to back off.

That belief is detached from reality.

History tells us exactly where this rhetoric leads and it always ends with bloodshed if it isn’t stopped.

So the question isn’t controversial. It’s unavoidable.

Are we going to allow radical governors and mayors to delegitimize federal law enforcement while mobs loot weapons and hunt agents?

Or are we going to enforce the law?

President Trump already answered:

Invoke the Insurrection Act.

Restore order.

Protect federal officers.

End this now.

This isn’t about politics anymore.

It’s about whether the United States remains a nation of laws… or surrenders to organized chaos, Marxist agitators, and politicians who think lighting a match in a powder keg is leadership.

This is the moment where leadership either asserts itself… or forfeits the country.

You cannot call this “democracy” while mobs steal federal weapons, doxx agents, and hunt law enforcement in the streets. You cannot preach “peace” while governors pour gasoline on chaos and then step aside. And you cannot defend liberty by allowing organized violence to metastasize unchecked.

The law is clear. The precedent is settled. The danger is real.

History won’t remember the excuses. It will remember who acted and who froze while the fuse burned.

It’s time to restore order.

It’s time to protect the men and women enforcing the law.

It’s time to stop pretending this ends without decisive action.

Invoke the Insurrection Act. End it.

If you refuse to swallow the media’s lies, if you still believe in law, order, and a country worth defending… then don’t stay silent.

Like. Share. Subscribe to The Patriot Signal.

Get this message out while it still matters.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade