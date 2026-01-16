The Patriot Signal

The Patriot Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MCavadias's avatar
MCavadias
1dEdited

I think every normal American who loves this country and the freedoms it offers wants to see justice served here. I think a little more patience may be a good thing. Let the table be set so that minimum force will have maximum effect. And evidence is gathered to prosecute those who are guilty. I hope the motto of 2026 is "Let justice be served."

Reply
Share
Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
1d

I’m truly unimpressed with the males of Minnesota. They aren’t men.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Lee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture