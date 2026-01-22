Let me ask you something, and don’t blink when you hear it.

What does CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS actually mean in America anymore?

Because today, apparently, it means nothing if your name is Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton.

The House Oversight Committee just voted 28–15–1 to advance contempt resolutions against the Clintons after they refused lawful subpoenas tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Lawful. Subpoenas. Ignored. Flat-out defied.

Now pause right there.

If you ignored a subpoena… if I ignored a subpoena… we wouldn’t be debating it on cable news. We’d be stuffed and cuffed before dinner.

But for the Clintons? Oh no. They get special treatment, demands, negotiations, conditions…because in America’s two-tier justice system, power outranks the law.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer called their demands “unreasonable.” You think? The arrogance here is off the charts. You don’t negotiate with subpoenas. You comply, or you face consequences.

And here’s the part that should make every red-blooded American furious:

When Democrats were in charge, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned for the exact same thing. No mercy. No special rules. No delays. Jail time.

So let me say it plainly:

Does the GOP actually have the stones to do what Democrats already did?

Because talk is cheap. Votes are cheap. Press releases are cheap.

Action is expensive.

The contempt resolutions now head to the full House, with potential referral to the DOJ… up to one year in prison and $100,000 in fines. Sounds serious, right? Except history tells us this is where accountability goes to die. The Uniparty closes ranks. The machine protects its own. And the American people get a front-row seat to another episode of Rules for Thee, Not for Me.

Let’s stop pretending this is complicated.

Ignore a subpoena as a plumber? Jail.

Ignore a subpoena as a truck driver? Jail.

Ignore a subpoena as a Clinton? We’ll circle back.

Why does Congress even have to vote on enforcing the law? That alone should tell you how broken this system is. Justice isn’t supposed to be optional. It isn’t supposed to be partisan. And it sure as hell isn’t supposed to be negotiable for the politically connected.

This is why trust is gone. This is why people are angry. This is why “Do Nothing Congress” isn’t just a nickname… it’s a diagnosis.

Until we see perp walks, not press conferences…

Until consequences are real, not rhetorical…

Until politicians are held to a higher standard, not a protected class…

Nothing changes.

I’ll believe the Clintons aren’t above the law when something actually happens.

Until then? It’s all noise.

And Americans are done listening.

And here’s where the rubber meets the road.

If this contempt vote dies quietly in the House… if it gets buried, delayed, or “referred” into oblivion… then every American now knows the truth: there is no equal justice under the law. There’s justice for the connected, and there’s justice for everyone else. And that should scare the hell out of you.

Accountability doesn’t start with speeches. It starts with action. Until we see real consequences, this country will keep sliding further into a system where power protects itself and the people get crushed underneath it.

If you’re done buying the lies, done tolerating the double standards, and done watching corrupt elites skate while regular Americans pay the price… make your voice heard.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade

The Patriot Signal