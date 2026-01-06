Dan,

I’m not coming at you as a critic.

I’m coming at you as someone who’s been in the fight with you… shoulder to shoulder… for a long damn time.

I’ve listened to your show because you didn’t sugarcoat things. You didn’t ask permission. You said what the hell was actually happening while everyone else was still pretending the system just needed a tune-up.

You warned us. Loudly.

So when I hear you now taking shots at people you label “black-pilled,” it stops me cold.

Because I’m one of those people.

And I didn’t get here by accident.

People Didn’t Lose Trust… It Was Beaten Out of Them

Nobody woke up one day and said, “You know what? I just hate institutions now.”

That’s not how this happened.

This happened because Americans watched scandal after scandal roll by with the same ending every time:

Big talk.

Serious faces.

Endless hearings.

Zero consequences.

Accountability didn’t disappear, it got postponed until people stopped watching.

That’s not cynicism.

That’s lived experience.

You Want to Know Why People Are Done Believing?

Let’s start simple.

Why should I keep paying taxes?

Seriously… why?

When every year we find out more money vanished into NGOs, shell programs, fake childcare centers, medical scams, foreign interests, and political cronies?

Politicians get rich.

Their families get rich.

Connected insiders get rich.

Meanwhile, the guy who follows the law gets lectured about “civic duty” while getting crushed by inflation.

That doesn’t feel like a system worth defending.

That feels like a system exploiting compliance.

Congress Isn’t Leading… It’s Hiding

Housing is out of reach.

Healthcare is a disaster.

The cost of living is eating families alive.

And Congress?

They’re still “working on it.”

No urgency.

No consequences.

No fear of the voters.

People didn’t vote for a permanent ruling class.

They voted for representation.

When nothing moves, people stop believing anything will.

COVID Was the Breaking Point for a Lot of Americans

This is where the trust snapped.

People complied.

They shut down businesses.

They missed funerals.

They followed orders.

They were told:

“Don’t question.”

“Trust the experts.”

“Obey for the greater good.”

Now we’re told:

“Well… maybe that wasn’t all necessary.”

“Maybe dissent should’ve been allowed.”

“Maybe mistakes were made.”

Fine.

So where’s the accountability?

Why did regular people lose everything while the people who enforced the rules walked away untouched… wealthy, protected, promoted?

You don’t just “move on” from that.

January 6 Didn’t Restore Faith… It Destroyed More of It

Evidence deleted.

Records destroyed.

Narratives curated.

If an average citizen did that, they’d be in handcuffs.

Instead?

Nothing.

Two justice systems don’t stabilize a country.

They poison it.

Then Comes the Auto-Pen Mess

If signatures were forged…

If pardons weren’t properly authorized…

If no one can clearly say who was actually running things…

That’s not internet nonsense, that’s a legitimacy problem.

And when legitimacy questions get buried instead of answered, people stop believing the whole structure is real.

Here’s Where I’m Stuck, Dan

You used to say all of this.

You warned us corruption without punishment would rot the republic.

You said transparency mattered.

You told people not to blindly trust power.

Now you’re angry that people reached the obvious conclusion?

That they looked at the evidence, the patterns, the lack of consequences, and said, “This may be irreparable”?

That’s not surrender.

That’s honesty.

You don’t rebuild trust by attacking people who lost it watching the same disasters you warned about.

You rebuild trust by making accountability unavoidable.

I’m Not a Radical. I’m Not a Quitter.

I voted for Trump… every time.

I still support him.

And I still believe America is worth fighting for.

But believing doesn’t mean pretending.

I’m a regular guy.

I work.

I raise my family.

I go to church.

I hunt. I fish. I love this country.

I’m not asking for perfection.

I’m asking for consequences.

Make Accountability Great Again.

Because until people see real accountability…handcuffs, indictments, convictions… don’t be shocked when Americans stop trusting institutions that never answer for their failures.

You taught us to question power.

Don’t turn on us for doing exactly that.

Signed,

A listener who hasn’t walked away… but won’t lie to himself anymore 🇺🇸