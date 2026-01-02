Alright…strap in. This one’s not polite. This one’s not measured. This is shut-the-door, tell-the-truth time.

Because what’s happening right now in this country isn’t just corruption.

It’s predation.

Let me ask you a question nobody in Washington will answer straight:

Why the hell are you still paying taxes?

No… seriously. Why?

You’ve worked since you were a kid. You didn’t get a head start. You didn’t get a sweetheart deal. You didn’t fake a disability, open a shell daycare, or slap a rainbow logo on a fake NGO to tap into the federal money spigot.

You just worked.

For some of us…decades.

Decades of watching your paycheck get carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Federal. State. Local. Payroll. Medicare. Medicaid. Sales. Property. Gas. Fees. “Assessments.” “Surcharges.” Everything taxed. Everything monitored. Everything squeezed.

And what do you get for it?

Fraud. Theft. Open corruption out in the open.

Billions vaporized through fake clinics. Fake childcare centers. Fake nonprofits. Fake “learning centers.” Fake everything except the bill. That part is real. You’re paying it.

And don’t let them gaslight you with the “it’s complicated” garbage.

It’s not complicated.

If you stole one percent of what these people stole, the Internal Revenue Service would crush you. Freeze your accounts. Garnish your wages. Ruin your life. No press conference. No delay. No mercy.

But if you steal hundreds of millions with the right politics? You get hearings. Panels. Task forces. And then… nothing.

That’s not justice.

That’s a two-tier system.

And here’s where people finally snap… not into rage at first, but into something worse:

They feel like suckers.

They followed the rules. They didn’t cheat. They didn’t lie. They didn’t steal. And they watched criminals get rich while politicians winked and looked away.

That’s when the thought creeps in:

“Why am I doing this?”

That question is radioactive to a society.

Because once people believe the system only punishes honesty, the system is already dead… you’re just watching the body twitch.

Let’s talk about the scam, because it’s not random.

They tax your labor… productive, lawful, back-breaking work… and then redistribute it through programs designed not to help Americans, but to build dependency, buy votes, and enrich insiders.

Foreign aid black holes. NGO laundering operations. Ideological pet projects. Climate scams. DEI slush funds. Endless money for everyone except the people who earned it.

And when you ask questions, they threaten you.

“If you don’t keep us in power, democracy will end.”

Translation: Shut up, pay up, and get back to work.

And don’t think the other side of the aisle gets a free pass. Some are in on it. Others are too weak… too cowardly… to do anything when they have the chance. We’ve watched exposure after exposure die quietly in committee rooms.

That’s why people are starting to say something you’re not supposed to say:

“I don’t think voting fixes this.”

That’s not extremism. That’s despair.

And despair doesn’t come from “too much freedom.”

It comes from betrayal.

You cannot run a country where the honest are punished, the corrupt are protected, and the bill is always sent to the same people.

You cannot debase the currency, overtax the worker, import dependency, export accountability, and expect stability.

This isn’t sustainable.

It’s combustible.

Washington lives in a bubble. They don’t feel the pressure. They don’t skip meals. They don’t juggle bills. They don’t work 60-hour weeks wondering what happens if the car breaks down.

But outside that bubble?

The anger is real.

The patience is gone.

And the illusion is cracking.

This isn’t about left vs right anymore.

It’s producers vs parasites.

Citizens vs the cartel.

Workers vs the racket.

Taxation without accountability isn’t governance.

It’s exploitation.

And people are finally saying the quiet part out loud:

“I’m done being the mark.”

Ignore that at your own peril.

Because when a government loses the moral authority of the people who fund it, history shows us exactly what comes next.

And it’s never polite.

It’s never scripted.

And it’s never controlled by the people who thought they’d get away with it.

That’s the warning.

That’s the moment.

And Washington would be smart to listen…now.

Let me leave you with this… because this is the line in the sand.

This isn’t about rage-clicks or viral moments. This is about refusing to be lied to anymore. It’s about standing up and saying enough…enough theft, enough excuses, enough watching the people who built this country get treated like expendable ATMs for a corrupt political class.

They can ignore you.

They can mock you.

They can censor you.

But they cannot stop a population that’s awake.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade