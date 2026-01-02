The Patriot Signal

The Patriot Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courageous Lion's avatar
Courageous Lion
4dEdited

RJ…you can’t see the forest because the trees are blocking your view. Let me share this with you for further study…

"The Federal Government, with the cooperation of the Federal Reserve, has the inherent power to create money--almost any amount of it." ~ The National Debt, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, p. 8

ALMOST? Why only ALMOST? What keeps them from creating ALL they want? You? Me? Your dog? A full moon? The only reason for taxes at the federal level is to make you "believe" they need them and to impart value in your mind on fake fiat currency. Did it work?

Federal Reserve Notes are not federal, represent no monetary reserves and no longer conform to the definition of notes. Failing to state who, will pay what, when or to whom - they ceased to be legal tender notes, (offers of money) almost 60 years ago. They are in fact instruments of legalized THEFT.

"...Keynes argues that inflation is a 'method of taxation' which the government uses to 'secure the command over real resources, resources just as real as those obtained by [ordinary] taxation'. 'What is raised by printing notes, ' he writes, is just as much taken from the public as is a beer duty or an income tax.' " - 1980 Annual Report, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, pg 10

"All the paper money issued today is Federal Reserve notes. The real backing for the nation's money is faith in the strength, soundness and stability of the American economy." ~ The Hats the Federal Reserve Wears, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, pg 4

Faith is what backs our monetary system. YOUR faith. Do you still have faith?

"When plunder has become a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~ Frederic Bastiat in "The Law"

"Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens." ~ 1980 Annual Report, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, pg 6

Isn't confiscation of the wealth of the citizens a nice way of saying STEALING?

"Whenever the legislators endeavor to take away and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any further obedience."~ John Locke (1690)

If the money you earn has no value and you are forced through fiat paper legislation to take it for your labor, are you not having your property (labor) destroyed and are you not being reduced to nothing but slavery? Is not the state at war with the people?

5th Plank Communist Manifesto: Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly. courageouslion.us/p/com…

The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a “national bank” and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Marx had in mind and completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation.

"The writers of the constitution knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote in Article I Section 10 paragraph 1 'No state shall... make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts. ' People able to barter with gold and silver coin control government and are free. Loss of the right to trade in gold and silver coin enslaves people to the creators of psychological 'money.'":-Merrill Jenkins, Sr., Money - The Greatest Hoax on Earth

https://www.courageouslion.us/p/blood-running-in-the-streets-mobs

https://www.courageouslion.us/p/there-is-a-reason-they-dont-listen

https://www.courageouslion.us/p/my-people-are-destroyed-for-lack

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Robert Seamans's avatar
Robert Seamans
4d

Hear-Hear! As has been said and proven, you can’t vote your way out of tyranny. You can only fight your way out of tyranny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Lee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture