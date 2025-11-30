The Patriot Signal

The Patriot Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2d

If the right uses the same tactics as the left they get jailed immediately for the swamp controls enforcement of the laws as if the DOJ doesn't exist. And it's very possible it doesn't exist.

One thing is certain: The industrial media complex needs to be dismantled before any meaningful return to sanity is possible.

The GOP needs to be destroyed and a new generation of proactive representatives with strict adherence to the constitution elected to actually oppose the democrats.

None of this will happen until an electorate becomes informed and engaged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Lee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture