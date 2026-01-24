Let’s stop pretending this is normal, because it isn’t.

A Biden-appointed federal judge just ordered the release of two Minnesota activists accused of storming a church. Not a courthouse. Not a government office. A church. And if that doesn’t set off every alarm bell you’ve got, you haven’t been paying attention.

Nekima Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen, both accused of helping orchestrate a mob that disrupted worship at Cities Church in St. Paul, were cut loose by U.S. District Judge Laura Provinzino, a Biden appointee, because she says they’re “not a serious flight risk.”

That’s the bar now. Not Did they violate federal law? Not Did they trample the constitutional rights of others? Just, Do we think they’ll hop on a plane?

Give me a break.

Armstrong was charged under 18 U.S.C. §241…Conspiracy Against Rights, a federal felony carrying up to ten years in prison. That statute exists for a reason: to stop mobs from intimidating Americans out of exercising their constitutional freedoms. And last time I checked, religious freedom is still in the Bill of Rights.

Even DHS Secretary Kristi Noem spelled it out plainly:

There is no First Amendment right to obstruct people from practicing their religion. Period. End of story.

But apparently, activist judges didn’t get that memo.

Arrests for Some… Immunity for Others

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed multiple arrests tied to this incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation even picked up a third suspect, William Kelly, on additional federal charges.

So here’s the obvious question no one on the Left wants to answer:

Why is justice suddenly optional when the defendants are left-wing activists?

Thousands of January 6 defendants were hunted down, paraded in front of cameras, denied bail, and thrown into pre-trial detention… sometimes for years. But now, when activists physically invade a church, we’re told to relax? To trust the system?

And then there’s Don Lemon.

A magistrate judge reportedly refused to even sign off on charges related to alleged FACE Act violations, despite publicly available video evidence… posted by Lemon himself. Since when does a judge get to override prosecutorial discretion and decide who is untouchable?

That’s not judging. That’s politics in a robe.

This Isn’t About Bail… It’s About Power

Let’s get something straight: this isn’t a paperwork issue. It isn’t incompetence. And it sure as hell isn’t coincidence.

What you’re watching is a pattern… a system that treats law enforcement and conservative Americans as suspects, while treating left-wing agitators as protected political assets.

Judges aren’t supposed to be activists. They’re not supposed to rescue defendants who share their ideology. And they’re definitely not supposed to undermine the separation of powers by hijacking charging decisions.

When courts start signaling that certain political tribes get a pass, the legitimacy of the judiciary itself starts to rot.

And once that trust is gone? Good luck getting it back.

Ask Yourself This

Since when does one judge get to decide who can and cannot be arrested?

What happens when political affiliation…not evidence… becomes the deciding factor in court?

And what do you think comes next if these people regain power?

Don’t tell me it can’t happen here. History says otherwise.

This is what a cold civil conflict looks like…one side pushing institutions to the breaking point while daring the rest of us to object. It’s not about law anymore. It’s about control. And the urgency is real, whether the media admits it or not.

You can ignore it. You can downplay it. Or you can call it exactly what it is:

A two-tier justice system… operating in plain sight.

And Americans are running out of patience.

This isn’t about left versus right anymore, it’s about right versus wrong. It’s about whether the Constitution still means something, whether equal justice under the law is real, and whether Americans are willing to call out corruption even when it’s wearing a black robe and hiding behind buzzwords. Silence is exactly what they’re counting on. Compliance is the goal. And surrender is the endgame.

I’m not willing to accept that and I know you aren’t either.

If this article hit a nerve, that’s the point. Share it. Send it to someone who still believes in law, order, and individual liberty. And if you’re tired of the lies, the double standards, and the slow-motion dismantling of this country, subscribe to The Patriot Signal. This is where we call it like it is, without apologies and without fear.

Stay sharp. Stay engaged. And don’t look away.

🇺🇸 R.J. McQuade